Cuba and China ratify willingness to strengthen ties









HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reasserted to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, his willingness to implement the agreements signed during his visit to the People’s Republic in 2022.



Díaz-Canel met with the Chinese leader in the context of the Brics Summit in South Africa—which Cuba is attending for the first time after being invited in its capacity as pro tempore president of the G77+China—and thanked him for China’s solidarity and support against the U.S. blockade and Cuba’s inclusion in the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



The Cuban head of State conveyed to Xi Jinping a greeting from Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and invited the Chinese president to visit Cuba.