Fidel and Ho Chi Minh's legacy present in Cuba-Vietnam ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The legacy of leaders Fidel Castro Ruz and Ho Chi Minh and their contributions to the relations between Cuba and Vietnam were recalled in this city during a seminar with representatives of the two countries.



Nguyen Trong Nghia, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and chairman of its Propaganda and Education Commission, praised the thoughts and actions of the Cuban leader and remarked the common views and revolutionary ideas that both personalities shared in their fight for human dignity, national liberation and against colonialism.



Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee and head of the Ideological Department of the Communist Party of Cuba, referred to his country’s pride in the fraternal bonds that mark a relationship based on Fidel’s and Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts and thanked the Vietnamese Government, Party and State for their support against the U.S. blockade.



The Vietnamese delegation came to Cuba in the context of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s first visit to the liberated areas of South Vietnam, which went down in history as a symbol of the close links between the two countries.