Cuba and Vietnam discuss cooperation in communications





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Alfonso Noya Martínez, president of the Information and Social Communication Institute, met with Nguyen Trong Nghia, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and chairman of its Propaganda and Education Commission.



Noya Martinez highlighted the bonds of friendship between both governments and peoples and gave the Vietnamese official and his delegation details about the Cuban Social Communication Act approved in 2018 by the National Assembly of People's Power after a consultation process that engaged more than 7,000 people that included communicators, journalists, researchers and professors the country.



With a view to the defense of the Revolution, the Information and Social Communication Institute is in charge of managing the country’s social communication system and processes.