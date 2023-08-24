Díaz-Canel: We are already in Nelson Mandela's homeland





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote in X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is already in the homeland of our dear friend Nelson Mandela, /after arriving in South Africa.



The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) highlighted in his message that Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz described Mandela as a brilliant and extraordinary leader, a symbol of freedom for Africa and the world.



He also recalled the feelings of brotherhood and solidarity that inspire the relations between South Africa and Cuba.



Díaz-Canel arrived Tuesday in South Africa from Angola, where he has been on an official visit since Sunday, at the head of a delegation of his country also composed of Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Ángel Portal Miranda, head of Public Health, and Emilio Lozada, head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the PCC, among other officials.



In South Africa, the Cuban head of state will attend the Brics Summit representing the Group of 77 and China, an organization of which Cuba is president pro tempore.



The Cuban president is on a tour of several African countries, in which, after Angola and South Africa, he will visit Mozambique and Namibia.