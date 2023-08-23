Tropical Storm Franklin close to the southern coast of the Dominican Republic





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology reports in its TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING No. 6. that Tropical Storm Franklin during the early morning has slightly gained in organization and intensity as it approaches the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.



At 6:00 a.m. the central region of Tropical Storm Franklin was estimated at 17.4 degrees north latitude and 71.3 degrees west longitude, a position that places it about 170 kilometers southwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



Franklin has increased its intensity, with maximum winds of 85 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts. Its central pressure has dropped to 1000 hectoPascal and it is moving northward at 17 kilometers per hour.



In the next few hours, Franklin will move to the north northeast, with a similar speed of translation and then make a turn to the northeast. The center of Franklin will cross over Hispaniola today, Wednesday, and emerge into southwest Atlantic waters later this evening.



The Institute of Meteorology's Forecast Center is keeping a close watch on the evolution and future track of this tropical cyclonic organism.



The next tropical cyclone warning for this organism will be issued at 6:00 p.m. today.