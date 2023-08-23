All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban education minister evaluates preparations for the next school year

 

CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) On September 4, we will celebrate as every year one of the main achievements of the Revolution where the new man is ensured, said Naima Ariatne Trujillo Barreto, Minister of Education, today in Camagüey(central Cuba).

While presiding over the meeting to check the upcoming school year in the province, she learned that more than 110,400 students will start the new teaching program in the 719 educational institutions of the territory.

During the meeting, she appreciated Camagüey's efforts to guarantee 89 % of the teachers' coverage, through the use of different alternatives.

With the aim of improving the constructive state of the schools in the province, Loreley Suarez Capdevila, deputy general director of the sector in the territory, commented that out of a plan of 45 works, 14 of which belong to vulnerable communities, 19 have been completed due to limitations of material resources.

