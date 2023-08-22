Cuba and Angola express interest in expanding ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, and Joao Lourenço, President of Angola, confirmed today, in official talks, the shared interest in expanding cooperation, economic, trade and investment ties.



According to Prensa Latina, during the meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ciudad Alta, the Angolan President ratified his country's support in the struggle for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.



Lourenço highlighted the resilience of Cubans and their capacity to find solutions in the midst of adverse circumstances, to guarantee the life of the people and national sovereignty.



He pointed out that Angola holds relations with the Caribbean nation in high respect and reaffirmed that they will continue to strengthen and consolidate cooperation ties.



The Angolan president expressed his satisfaction with the more than four decades of collaboration, especially in health, education, higher education, defense, transportation, trade and industry.



He called for the search for practical mechanisms to facilitate exchange, free trade, technology transfer and priority to industrialization projects.



Lourenço recalled that both nations wrote together a page of African history when they defended Angola's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to liberate the continent from apartheid.



Angola and Cuba have common concerns such as the fight against poverty and the struggle for economic and social development; this puts us in a position to assess joint strategies to help us overcome all the challenges linked to the progress of our populations, he added.