Cuba and China sign memorandum for clean energy Project





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) The BioCubaFarma Business Group and the Shanxi Changgaozhihui Science & Technology Development Group Co. Ltd. signed a MOU for the realization of a clean energy project in the facilities of the Cuban biotechnological entity.



According to Granma newspaper, the agreement signed at the headquarters of the National Center for Scientific Research is part of the materialization of the proposed donation from the Government of the Changzhi High Technology Industrial Development Zone to BioCubaFarma to establish the project.



The initiative includes a photovoltaic plant of 9,259 solar panels with a generation capacity of five megawatts and an energy storage station whose definition will depend on the study and on-site evaluation carried out by the Chinese counterpart, in accordance with the weather conditions in Cuba.



In addition, the donation of electric charging vehicles, a charging station for this type of cars, and all the systems integrated in a management network for the clean energy generated are also foreseen.



With the signing of the memorandum, technical exchanges will begin between the parties to carry out a first demonstration stage, in which the project is expected to be set up in one or two facilities of the Cuban Business Group.



Based on the results of the installations, the parties will evaluate the possibility of establishing a joint venture for the generation and distribution of clean energy through these systems, and in compliance with the country's and international regulations for this type of technology.



The Chinese delegation also opened the Cuba-Changzhi Joint Biopharmaceutical Laboratory B at the Center for Molecular Immunology, a facility created to generate new innovative products, specifically for cancer and other chronic non-communicable diseases.