Tropical storm Franklin forms in the Caribbean





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 20 (ACN) A low-pressure area located in the eastern Caribbean Sea gained in organization and became tropical storm Franklin, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and a central pressure of 1,002 hP.



Located about 490 km east-south-east of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the storm was moving at 22 km/h on a near west-north-west course and is expected to gain in organization and intensity before turning northward over the central Caribbean Sea, a movement that will bring it closer to Hispaniola on Wednesday.



The Forecast Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology is keeping a close eye on the evolution and future trajectory of this weather event and will issue its next warning on Monday morning.