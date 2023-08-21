Cuba and China advance in polygraphic reconversion Project





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) Ma Hui, ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Cuba, acknowledged in Havana the progress made in the technological conversion project for the production of newspapers and other graphic materials, which is being developed through an Eximbank credit granted by the Chinese government.



After touring on Saturday the pre-printing, printing and dispatch areas of the Basic Business Unit (UEB by its Spanish acronym) Gráfica de La Habana, belonging to the Newspaper Enterprise, he expressed the importance given by the governments of both nations to this initiative.



He was in that institution in September 2022, for which he highlighted the advances in the work and the effort of Cuban and Chinese workers for its successful execution.



Juan Jose Valdes Perez, head of the Integrated Project Management at the Newspaper Enterprise, explained that the credit granted by the Chinese government will modernize the production of national and provincial newspapers in the UEBs of Havana, Villa Clara and Holguin.



Likewise, technological equipment is being obtained for the production of books, pamphlets, magazines and school notebooks.



The executive highlighted that the investment grants speed and quality to the process through the use of first-world technology and the completion of the edition, production and distribution cycle with the modernization of the equipment in the publishing houses and the Correos de Cuba Business Group.



The technological reconversion project for the production of the press and other graphic materials was one of the topics discussed during the visit to China of the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, in November last year.