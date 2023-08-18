Cuba and Syria confirm willingness to strengthen ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) Cuba and Syria confirmed the willingness and existing opportunities in areas of common interest to further strengthen bilateral relations.



This was stated on Twitter by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, after holding a telephone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.



During the talk, they also exchanged on the preparations for the G-77 and China Summit to be held in the Cuban capital on September 15 and 16 of this year.