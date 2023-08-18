Cuba promotes international conference on child protection





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) More than 200 delegates from Latin America and Europe are expected to attend the 4th International Conference on Child Protection (Proinfancia 2023), to be held at the Palco Hotel in Havana from September 27 to 29.



Colonel Luciana Kalistro Prieto, second head of the Ministry of the Interior's (MININT) Directorate of Attention to Minors, announced at a press conference the importance of the issues to be discussed at the meeting, in coordination with the Directorate of International Relations of that agency and under the auspices of the representation in Cuba of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Office.



She said that the event's agenda will include the promotion and exchange among researchers and specialists in the defense of children and adolescents around the world, and the strengthening of cooperation links in the search for solutions to their problems.



In addition, the contribution to a culture of communication on such issues, said Kalistro Prieto, who is also a law graduate, specialist in minors and Master in community social work, with a wide experience in the sector.



She pointed out that Article 86 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba establishes that the State, society and the family provide special protection to children and adolescents and guarantee their harmonious and comprehensive development.



The 3rd International Conference on Child Protection was held in Havana in 2017 with the participation of professionals from 13 countries and the previous ones took place in 2008 and 2014, respectively.