Cuban leaders saluted anniversary of first Communist Party





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), recalled the foundation, 98 years ago, of the first Communist Party by student leader Julio Antonio Mella and revolutionary Carlos Baliño, an event he described as an encounter of two generations in the historic struggle for independence and social justice.



On his end, Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, referred to the date as a major historical stepping-stone to the birth of Cuba’s present-day Communist Party, a symbol of unity and continuity.



On August 16, 1925, an old house in Havana’s Vedado district was the venue of the constituent congress of the first Communist Party of Cuba, a political organization with Marxist tendencies bound to defend the interests of the working class and popular sectors.



This party took over from the Cuban Revolutionary Party established by the Apostle José Martí and was the predecessor of the current PCC.