Cuba keeps zero tolerance for human trafficking





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) The Cuban government reiterated that it maintains a "Zero Tolerance" policy regarding any modality of human trafficking, by publishing its National Report of Cuba on Prevention and Confrontation of Human Trafficking and Protection of Victims corresponding to 2022.



The document, released through the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex), reported the update of the National Action Plan for the period 2022-2024, a fundamental tool in the coordinated action between the State and Cuban civil society organizations to address this serious crime, which is pending approval by the Council of State.

The report explains that, in order to strengthen the prevention of human trafficking, the various state actors involved have maintained training as one of the essential elements to increase the perception of risk.



In addition, during the period, cooperation actions and timely exchange of information with international organizations, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the United Nations system and counterpart agencies of countries in the region and Europe continued, in order to ensure effective prevention and confrontation of human trafficking.



Specialized attention continued to be provided to the victims of trafficking identified in the previous report, as well as to those in situations of greater vulnerability, particularly children, women, the elderly and the disabled.



During 2022, six cases were prosecuted for crimes with typical features of human trafficking, a figure that denotes the low incidence of this crime in the national territory, as a result of preventive actions, confrontation and also evidence of the absence of organized criminal networks based in the country