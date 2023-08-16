Cuba marks 512th anniversary of Baracoa, the Villa Primada





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz congratulated today the eastern city of Baracoa, the so-called Villa Primada, on the 512th anniversary of its founding.



Our Lady of the Assumption of Baracoa, the land of cocoa, coconut and El Yunque, the Cuban premier declared on Twitter, while sending a hug to all the people of Baracoa.



Located in Guantanamo province, the municipality of Baracoa is the oldest colonial city on the island, founded by Spanish conquistador Diego Velazquez in 1511.



Declared a National Monument, it is also known as Landscape City, City of Waters or City of Mountains, and features ancient fortresses, incredible beaches, unique mountains and one of Cuba's most important national parks, the Alejandro de Humboldt National Park, declared a World Heritage Site.



From August 10 to 15, the city celebrates the anniversary of its foundation with the Fiesta de las Aguas (Water Festival), in which the city is enriched in the quest to share and preserve its traditions and history.