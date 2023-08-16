Cuban minister of education to attend swearing-in ceremony in Paraguay





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) Naima Ariatne Trujillo, Cuban minister of education, is heading the Cuban delegation that will attend today the inauguration of the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña Palacios.



As reported by the foreign ministry on its website, as part of the visit the Caribbean official will hold meetings with members of the solidarity and Cubans residing in that country.



The Cuban delegation is also composed of Carlos de Cespedes Piedra, director for South America at the foreign affairs ministry and Francisco Fernandez Peña, ambassador to Paraguay.



Paraguay and Cuba have maintained positive relations, with emphasis in the area of cooperation in education and health.



Both countries established diplomatic relations in 1902, which were suspended on December 5, 1960; however, ties were reestablished at the consular level on August 1, 1996, and at the diplomatic level on November 8, 1999.