Latin American solidarity movements demand end to U.S. blockade on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 14 (ACN) Solidarity movements from Latin America and the Caribbean demanded the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States (U.S.) against Cuba, as part of the closing of the 3rd Central American Meeting of Solidarity with the Caribbean nation.



From Plaza Cuba in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, reported Prensa Latina, more than 100 delegates spoke in favor of Cuba and against the unilateral measure of the U.S. government.



Participants described the three-day exchange as an opportunity to agree on actions and review what more they can do in defense of the Caribbean country.



In the final declaration of the meeting, they pointed out as one of the main actions, the will to support Cuba in the fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade that has been extended for more than six decades.



Other demands of the solidarity groups were the return of the territory illegally occupied by the U.S. military base in the province of Guantanamo and the removal of Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.



They reiterated their commitment to promote the unity and integration of the solidarity movements and rejected everything that divides in order to contribute to the construction of the Patria Grande and strengthen an anti-imperialist front.