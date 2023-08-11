August, most active period of the hurricane season, Cuban expert asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 11 (ACN) The eighth month of the year represents the most active period of the cyclonic season, from June 1 to November 30 in the geographical area of the North Atlantic, including the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, a Cuban expert affirmed.



Only during this month, 19 hurricanes hit the Cuban archipelago between 1791 and 2022, which is equivalent to 16% of those that hit the country in 231 years, argued Professor Luis E. Ramos Guadalupe, Coordinator of the History Commission of the Meteorological Society of Cuba.



The typical trajectories of these hydrometeorological phenomena are characterized by their large beam peripheral to the North Atlantic anticyclone, which is of no interest for the national territory, he added in a comment to the Cuban News Agency.



More important are, he continued, its two main longitudinal axes: one that runs north and another that moves through the south of the nation.



He recalled that in this month there is a notable increase of cyclogenesis in the Atlantic, a factor that must be taken into account because the scarce tropical cyclonic activity that characterizes July, as has occurred in 2023, induces a social inattention on the maximum cyclonic danger that lurks between August and October.



The Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology forecasts that this period will be normal to not very active in terms of tropical storms, when 11 tropical cyclones should form, of which five could reach hurricane category; seven will develop in the Atlantic oceanic area, two in the Caribbean Sea and the same number in the Gulf of Mexico.