Diosdado Cabello reaffirms unity of Cuba and Venezuela, meets with Diaz-Canel







HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 11 (ACN) The mutual support between our people in challenging times is to think about the welfare of the Great Homeland, said Diosdado Cabello Rondon, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), on Thursday in Havana, on the day that closes the program of his party's visit to Cuba.



After a tour of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, Cabello Rondon highlighted among the objectives achieved during his stay on the island that of laying the institutional foundations to expand the collaboration and interrelation between the PSUV and the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).



In a press conference, the Venezuelan leader also pointed to the achievement of an in-depth review of the current state of bilateral ties, based on what has been done in the past, future potentialities and what has not been done.



Cabello Rondon recalled the friendship and closeness legacy between Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and Commander Hugo Chavez Frias, leaders of the Cuban and Bolivarian Revolution, respectively, and pillars for the continuity of the work promoted by them.



He denounced the nonsense of imperialism (United States) to unilaterally declare Cuba and Venezuela as threats to their internal security, given the example of dignity of their people, and how they finance millionaire campaigns aimed at undermining social processes and restoring lost privileges.



During his stay, he held official conversations with leaders of the PCC, an in this regard, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, held a meeting with the Venezuelan leader, reaffirming the unity of Cuba and Venezuela.



"Always together #Cuba and #Venezuela". With those words began the dialogue between President @DiazCanelB and the first vice president of the PSUV, @dcabellor, who has been visiting the island since the beginning of the week".



During the meeting, both leaders discussed what both political organizations can do to coordinate the left of the current times, in a context of media and communication war based on lies and discrediting campaigns.



The Cuban leader thanked Venezuela for its permanent solidarity with the Caribbean Island and its support in the most complex moments, especially its leader, President Nicolas Maduro Moros, to whom he sent a hug, extended to his government team.



On his personal Twitter, Diaz-Canel shared a photo of the meeting and expressed that "embracing a brother at home, the greatest joy".



Diosdasdo Cabello arrived in Cuba last Monday, and held official talks with leaders of the PCC, the Cuban State and Government, focused on the work of the respective political organizations and the possibilities of strengthening inter-party exchange, dialogue and collaboration.



To this end, he also signed, along with Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, an agreement for the exchange and cooperation between both political forces, and visited the Special Development Zone of Mariel and the Higher School of Cadres of the Ñico López Party, among other places of interest.