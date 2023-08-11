Cuban president congratulates young Argentinean influencer on his birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 11 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated the young Argentine tiktoker Bruno Lonatti on his birthday.



Congratulations on your birthday, the Cuban head of state said on Twitter, and sent a hug to Lonatti, a militant of the Communist Youth Federation of Argentina and defender of Cuba through digital platforms.



With the tweet, Diaz-Canel shared a message from Abel Prieto, president of Casa de las Americas, who sent congratulations to the Argentine.



"Congratulations on his birthday to dear @BrunoLonatti. Receive a very strong hug from @CasAmericas."



Bruno in Red (@brunoenrojo), as Lonatti calls himself on the social network Tik Tok, is known for trying to position anti-capitalist, counter-hegemonic, environmentalist, communist and internationalist content.



One of his best known interviews is the one he made to President Diaz-Canel in January this year regarding statements made by the head of the U.S. Southern Command on Latin America.