Prime Minister praises importance of children’s facility





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz highlighted today the importance of the so-called “Casitas Infantiles” (Children’s Little Homes) for the integral development of children in the one to five age group.



The head of government assured that this institutional modality of educational services benefits working families and vulnerable mothers, and made particular reference to the local pipe factory Hidroplast, home to one of these Little Homes which has confirmed the values of this alternative form of early childhood care in Cuba.



Resolution 58/2021 of the Ministry of Education lays down the regulations for the establishment of these facilities in workplaces where funds can be allocated to open and keep operating this alternative education program designed for children whose parents or guardians are employed therein.



As of June 2023, Cuba had established 105 Children’s Little Homes under the Policy for Studies on the Demographic Dynamics of the country.