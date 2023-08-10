Cuba and Japan strengthen bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Hiroshige Seko, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party of the House of Councillors of Japan, called for closer ties of friendship between their countries.



Among the milestones in the history of relations between Havana and Tokyo, Morales Ojeda recalled the visits of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz to Japan in 2003 and of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Cuba in 2016, the first Japanese head of government to visit the Caribbean country.



The Cuban leader thanked the cooperation projects maintained by the Japanese government and its donations to Cuba to help the island recover from the damages caused by weather events.



On his end, Mr. Seko expressed his gratitude for the fact that Cuba, despite the distance, has given its solidarity to Japan.



At a meeting Wednesday with Ana María Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power and of the Council of State, Mr. Seko agreed on Japan’s willingness to boost friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two nations.