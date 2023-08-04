Cuba celebrates World Breastfeeding Week





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) In the conviction that a mother’s milk is the best food for a child's life, Cuba salutes World Breastfeeding Week, the Presidency stressed on Twitter in reference to the celebration and its theme, Let’s make breastfeeding and work, work!



In statements to the press, the UNICEF Cuba Office and the Ministry of Public Health remarked that this year’s week-long event aims to inform about the prospects for working parents regarding breastfeeding and childcare both at home and elsewhere, as well as to consolidate the paid maternity leave system, create a supportive environment for on-the-job breastfeeding, and improve conditions across all workplaces.



This year's program features visits to the provincial Mother’s Milk Banks, where donor women and mothers who have only fed their children with breast milk for six months and kept breastfeeding them for at least two years will get incentives. There will also be a meeting at the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Unit to talk about breastfeeding in the workplace with educators and health workers, as well as community interventions and, come September, a National Breastfeeding Workshop.



World Breastfeeding Week is organized every year by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action together with the World Health Organization and UNICEF.