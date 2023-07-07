All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Swiss Edelweiss Airlines Opens Direct Flights to Havana

 

Havana, July 6 (ACN) Switzerland’s Edelweiss Airlines opened connections with Cuba after a first direct flight on the new route Zurich-Havana-Zurich arrived in the Cuban capital’s Jose Marti International Airport on Thursday.

Switzerland has been among the 25 first sources of tourists to Cuba over the past few years and number 10 and 11 in Europe, said Oscar Henriquez, Cuban tourism official.

The new weekly flights between Zurich and Havana reveals the favorable level of competitiveness of the Cuban tourist destination and its products in the Caribbean region.

