Government authorities visited hospital in eastern Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) In order to evaluate the operation and conditions of the Juan Bruno Zayas General Hospital in Santiago de Cuba, Jorge Luis Perdomo Di Lella, deputy prime minister, and Jose Angel Portal Miranda, minister of Public Health, toured the institution today.



During a visit to the Abdala children's daycare center for the children of the institution's workers, Portal Miranda highlighted the integral care and training of the children among the benefits of the facility for the personnel of the sector and the educational sector.



Regarding the Maternal and Child Care Program ("PAMI" by its Spanish acronym), Perdomo Di Lella emphasized the need to equip the Assisted Reproduction Center located in the hospital, which is in the process of being qualified as a high-tech entity.



He described the fertilization procedures carried out in the whole network of the program's clinics as essential, given the marked aging of the population in the province and the country.



Portal Miranda highlighted the dedication of the Gynecobstetrics personnel in the care and safeguarding of the lives of pregnant women in serious condition, and urged them to maintain and improve results, despite the lack of resources.



Young, well-trained doctors and nurses make up the teams that monitor pregnant women from the moment they are admitted to the hospital until the end of their pregnancy, he said.



The meeting was part of the government's visit to the territory since last Wednesday, which is about to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada Barracks, National Rebellion Day.