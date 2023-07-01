Diaz-Canel paid tribute to heroes and martyrs of the Homeland





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, paid tribute today to the heroes and martyrs of the Homeland, at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.



The Presidency on Twitter described the president's tribute as solemn and essential, while sharing images of the moment on the social media.



Diaz-Canel laid roses before the tombs of Cuba's National Hero Jose Marti, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, and the Fathers of the Homeland, Carlos Manuel de Cespedes and Mariana Grajales.



The Cuban head of state arrived today in Santiago de Cuba to participate in the fourth governmental visit to that territory since June 28.