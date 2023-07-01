Cuba and Vietnamese youth sign MOU for 2023-2027





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) With the purpose of strengthening the friendship between the younger generations of Vietnam and Cuba, a MoU was signed today between the Ho Chi Minh City Young Communist League and the Young Communist League of Havana (UJC by its Spanish acronym) for the period 2023-2027.



With the agreement, signed in University of Havana, concluded the 1st Forum between the UJC of Ho Chi Minh City and the UJC of the capital, which since Monday has been taking place with tours of sites of political, economic and social interest and exchanges.



This visit takes place after the meeting, in April, of the national leaderships of both organizations, where Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the National Committee of the UJC of Cuba, and Bui Quang Huy, first secretary of the Central Committee of the UJC Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam, renewed the cooperation and exchange agreement.



Phan Thi Thang Phuong, secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City young league, thanked for the warm welcome and highlighted the historical and significant ties of friendship between the two countries and their leaders, as well as the similarities and potentialities that characterize the two cities.

He expressed interest in helping those affected by the heavy rains in the center and east of the country and the desire to expand cooperation and the youth movement between the territories.



For his part, Raul Alejandro Palmero, first secretary of the UJC in Havana, said that the meeting is honored by the commemoration this year of the 50th anniversary of the first visit to Vietnam of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, the only head of state to arrive in the Asian country during wartime.



Palmero affirmed that young Cubans grew up admiring the Vietnamese people for their spirit of resistance and entrepreneurship, and thanked them for their solidarity in the face of the floods and their invariable stance against the U.S. blockade.



Today, 63 Vietnamese students, 56 in Havana and seven in other provinces, are studying journalism, tourism, medicine, Spanish and law.