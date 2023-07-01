Cuban PM called for more effectiveness against illegalities





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero insisted today in Santiago de Cuba on the need to take effective measures to deal with crime, illegalities, corruption and social indiscipline.



As part of the governmental visit carried out in this eastern province since last June 28, and accompanied by part of the Council of Ministers and Beatriz Johnson, governor of the territory, Marrero noted the increase of infractions since March.



Theft of electric motorcycles and gasoline, robberies in warehouses, violence with bladed weapons, marijuana trafficking, theft of animals and cellular phones, hiring of illegal labor force in the new forms of economic management, the imposition of abusive and irrational prices and others stand out among the facts with greater incidence in the demarcation, according to Alexis Mora, coordinator of programs of the Provincial Government.



It was learned that in spite of the implementation of the general directives for the fight against crime approved on November 9, 2022 and the organization of the work system, these scourges have increased by 1,200 cases with respect to the same period of the previous year, for which reason the expected advances are not being seen.



For her part, Betsy Diaz, Minister of Domestic Trade, argued the difficulties of the province in the control of resources and the conciliation of accounts receivable, and recommended to advance in the bankarization of operations in order to control cash.



Cuban premier was interested in the variety of gastronomic offers in the territory and their correspondence with the existing prices, and pointed out the non-compliance with the creation of wholesale markets in the municipalities and the deficient payment by electronic means.



He urged the provincial government to work more on prevention and to tackle the consequences from an administrative point of view, with emphasis on internal control, aimed at reducing the impact of these negative tendencies.



Marrero called on the population to participate in the detection of illegalities, to denounce them in time and to contribute to the construction of a better country.