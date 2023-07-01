Diaz-Canel heads last day of visit to Cuban eastern province





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, headed today the last day of the government's visit to the province of Santiago de Cuba.



According to information from the Presidency on Twitter, as part of this initiative, which is part of the Cuban Government's work system, Diaz-Canel toured the neighborhood in transformation Sevilla, where he noted the satisfaction of the residents for the rehabilitation of spaces of social interest.



On the second day of the head of state's visit to eastern Cuba, after participating on Thursday in the government's visit to Guantanamo(easternmost province), he exchanged with the people in Santiago and emphasized the importance of exercising popular control, looking for options to produce food, and always finding alternatives to overcome adversities.



Diaz-Canel also visited, in the municipality of San Luis, the productive pole El alambre, made up of 49 farmers, where he learned that the crops go mainly to the markets of the main municipality, at good prices and without intermediaries.



The next item on the President's agenda was the Moncada cement factory, where an investment is being made in three major works: a new plant, a maritime terminal and complementary infrastructure works.



As part of the government's visit to Santiago de Cuba, the fourth of its kind since the implementation of this system of government, began on Wednesday, June 28, with tours of sites of socioeconomic interest, led by Deputy Prime Ministers Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Ines Maria Chapman and Jorge Luis Tapia.