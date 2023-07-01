Diaz-Canel highlights results of Cuban athletes in San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Commenting on the results of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today highlighted the performances in women's swimming, Greco-Roman wrestling, as well as that of the flag bearer of the national representation, Julio Cesar La Cruz, in boxing.



On Twitter, the president highlighted that the team made up of Lorena Gonzalez, Andrea Becali, Laurent Estrada and Elisbet Gamez achieved the best performance of Cuban swimming in the last 25 years, with gold medals and a Central American record in the 4 x 100 and 200-meter (m) freestyle relays.



Diaz-Canel also praised the perfect performance of Cuba's Greco-Roman wrestling, which won the gold medals of its six members, Oscar Pino, in the 130 kilograms (kg), Gabriel Rosillo (97 kg), Daniel Gregorich (87 kg), Yosvany Peña (77 kg), Luis Alberto Orta (67 kg), and Kevin de Armas (60 kg).



In another message, the Cuban head of state celebrated the triumph in boxing of world and Olympic champion Julio Cesar La Cruz, who on Thursday won his bout for the gold medal in the 92 kg division.



Cuba is third in the overall medal table of the San Salvador 2023 Games, with 34 gold, 26 silver and 26 bronze medals, only preceded by Mexico (64-54-42) and Colombia (41-27-29).