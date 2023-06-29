Cuban and Vietnamese communist parties confirm good relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and Secretary of Organization, met with Le Quoc Minh, deputy head of Propaganda and Education of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who is visiting the island.



Morales Ojeda expressed his satisfaction with the good relations between the two Parties and the current bilateral agreements that both countries have signed. He also seized the opportunity to thank the Vietnamese officials for making a donation to the Cuban daily Granma which, he stressed, will contribute to the quality of the PCC’s official organ.



On his end, Le Quoc Minh remarked that the contribution is a token of what his people would like to do for Cuba and reasserted the solidarity of his Party, people and Government and their rejection of the U.S. blockade.



The historic relations between Cuba and Vietnam are a legacy of the excellent friendship of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, and Vietnamese leader and president Ho Chi Minh.