Díaz-Canel meets with UN System executives





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel met today with senior executives of the United Nations System during the Summit for a New World Financial Pact held in Paris, France.



The head of state met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and was received at UNESCO headquarters by its director general, Audrey Azoulay.



Díaz-Canel was quoted on a Twitter message posted by the Cuban Presidential Office as saying that he was very grateful for the opportunity to pay these visits.



Before traveling to France, the Cuban delegation, which includes Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and other members of his staff, visited Serbia, Italy and the Vatican City as part of a European tour started on June 19.