Cuba at the Central American and Caribbean Games (XXIII)





With the celebration of the XXII Central American and Caribbean Games in Veracruz, Mexico became the first country to host the Games for the fourth time (1926, 1954, 1990 and 2014) and the first city outside the Mexican capital.



In that edition, held from November 14 to 30, 2014, the hosts had the highest number of athletes (713), followed by Venezuela (546), Cuba (543), Dominican Republic (450) and Puerto Rico (336).



Veracruz had a record number of participants, with more than 5,000 competitors representing 31 countries; the number of sports increased to 46, up from 39 four years earlier.



All the events were held in the host countries, which had not happened since Havana 1982, since Boca del Rio, Tuxpan, Xalapa, Coatzacoalcos and Cordoba were used as sub-venues.



After six decades, golf returned to the competition program, and open water swimming and women's boxing were included.



However, the number of events decreased from 492 to 429, the lowest after Maracaibo 1998, according to the late journalist Enrique Montesinos in one of his articles.



In this regard, it refers that one of the sports most affected by this cause was speed skating, because out of 20 events - dominated by Colombia in the last two editions - only six competed; and in weightlifting, it dropped from three to two prizes per division (start and rebound).



For Cuba, it meant the return to the competition after eight years, due to the absence in the Puerto Rican version of Mayagüez 2010 for lack of guarantees to its delegation.



And the return represented another first-place finish in the medal standings by nations, the 12th crown in the history of the Games and the tenth uninterruptedly since the Panama City Games in 1970.



The young delegation - 85 % of its members attended this multi-sport event for the first time - participated in 36 sports and despite not taking part in more than a hundred events, the National Anthem was played 123 times.



Track and field (23-15-8) reported the best performance up to that moment and set five records, including the 4x400-meter relay (m), with a time of 3:00.70 minutes; pole vaulter Yarisley Silva, who surpassed the 4.60-meter pole; discus runner Denia Caballero (64.47 m); hammer thrower Yipsi Moreno (71.35 m) and heptathlonist Yorgelis Rodriguez (5984 points).



The Caribbean athletes shone in both sexes in the 800 meters, pole vault, discus, hammer and the 4x400 relay; while the men won the 200, 400, 1500 meters, 110 and 400 hurdles, high jump, triple jump and javelin.



Richer Perez's victory in the 42.195 kilometers of the marathon was surprising, achieved with his best time of the season (2:19.13 hours).



The boxers also stood out with nine crowns: Yosvani Veitia (52 kg), Robeisy Ramirez (56 kg), Lazaro Alvarez (60 kg), Yasnier Toledo (64 kg), Roniel Iglesias (69 kg), Arlen Lopez (75 kg), Julio Cesar La Cruz (81 kg), Erislandy Savon (91 kg) and Yoandris Toirac (+91 kg).



Meanwhile, in shooting (14-7-7), the golden trophy was won by Jorge Grau (10-meter air pistol and 50-meter pistol), Reynier Estopiñán (10-meter air rifle and 50-meter three-position rifle) and Leuris Pupo (25-meter rapid fire pistol); while Cuba won the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol, 25-meter rapid fire pistol, 50-meter pistol and skeet.



The women won titles in 10m air pistol and 25m pistol by sets; 10m air rifle and 50m three-position rifle, won by Eglys de la Cruz; and Laina Perez triumphed in 25m pistol.



From judo (13-4-1) the gold medals were won by Leonardo Meriño (55 kilograms), Janier Peña (60), Magdiel Estrada (73) and José Armenteros (100); for the ladies, Dayaris Mestre (44), Maria Celia Laborde (48), Yanet Bermoy (52), Aliuska Ojeda (57), Maricet Espinosa (63), Yalennis Castillo (78), Idalys Ortiz (over 78) were crowned, and the delegation won the title in the team modality in both sexes.



Likewise, wrestling brought a harvest of 10 gold medals, three silver and one bronze; sport in which Ismael Borrero (59 kg), Miguel Martinez (66), Pablo Shorey (85), Yasmany Lugo (98), Mijain Lopez (130), all in Greco-Roman style, climbed to the top of the podium; while the bookish Livan Lopez (74 kg), Reineris Salas (86), Javier Cortina (97 kg), Eduardo Mesa (125 kg) and for the ladies, Lisset Hechevarria (75 kg) also won the title. Rafael Alba confirmed that he is among the best taekwondocas in the world by winning the 87 kg scepter in these Games.



Cuba's results were added to those of rowing (10 crowns in the same number of events), cycling (8-4-1), canoeing (8-4-0), weightlifting (7-5-4), gymnastics (4-7-6) and fencing (2-0-7).



Collectively, Cuba was crowned in baseball, basketball (f), field field hockey in both sexes, beach volleyball in both sexes through the duos Nivaldo Diaz-Sergio Gonzalez and Leila Martinez-Lianma Flores.

In short, the Caribbean nation won 123 golds, 66 silvers and 65 bronzes, followed by Mexico (115-106-11) and Colombia (70-75-78).