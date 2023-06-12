Cuban group Gaviota denies fake news about denial of entry to Cubans to its facilities





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) The Gaviota S.A. Tourism Group denied rumors circulating in social networks about the limitation of entry to its facilities for clients of Cuban nationality.



In a statement published on its website, Gaviota S.A. reaffirms its commitment to inclusive tourism, stating: "we firmly believe that all our clients, regardless of their nationality, have the right to enjoy our services and facilities".



For the Tourism Group, the communication added, it is a premise that healthy and quality recreation is a right for all customers.



At Gaviota, we work hard to ensure that our guests have a unique and memorable experience. Our facilities offer a wide variety of services and activities designed to meet the needs and preferences of each guest.



