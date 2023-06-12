Cuba and Laos sign legal collaboration agreement





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) The Ministries of Justice of Cuba (MINJUS) and Laos signed a collaboration agreement in common interest areas, in the context of a working visit of a delegation of the island to the Asian country.



As reported on Twitter by Cuban Justice Minister Oscar Silvera, who is heading the Caribbean nation delegation, the signing of the document took place on Sunday, on the first day of his stay in Laos, after concluding a wide-ranging and useful conversation with his counterpart Phayvy Syboualypha.



Regarding the visit of the Cuban representation to Laos, the MINJUS said in the same social media that Cuba attaches high priority to the historic ties of brotherhood between the two countries, based on permanent solidarity.



According to Prensa Latina, Silvera is scheduled to meet today with the head of the Lao government, Sonexay Siphandone, and with the chief prosecutor of the Lao Supreme People's Procuratorate, Xaysana Khoutphithoune, as well as a courtesy visit of the Cuban delegation to the president of the Lao People's Supreme Court, Viengthone Siphandone.