Havana to host conference on international renewable energy





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) The 10th International Conference on Renewable Energy, Energy Saving and Energy Education (CIER 2023) will be held June 21-23 at the Tryp Habana Libre hotel in Havana, Cuba's capital.



The use of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) and their future projection in Cuba are the main objectives on the agenda of the specialists, reported exclusively to the Cuban News Agency Doctor of Science Joel Morales Salas, president of the Organizing Committee of the meeting.



As well as their efficient use and the search for others to increase them in their connection with the National Electric System, he added.



Morales Salas pointed out that the agenda covers RES in their hybrid (integrated) systems and storage: wind, photovoltaic, solar, thermal, hydro, biomass, biogas, tidal, hydrogen, fuel cells and storage, both isolated and connected to the grid.



Discussions will include energy analysis, cogeneration and trigeneration, combined systems, air conditioning and refrigeration, rational use of water, surfactants and fuel emulsions, optimization of supply networks, energy planning, bioclimatic architecture and combined heat and power systems, alternative engines.



Energy education will also be addressed at all levels of education, short courses, postgraduate courses. Information and communication systems, ICTs, outreach, publications and mass media, on energy education, art and culture, and several workshops, in particular the international one on business opportunities and the circular economy, a system of production and consumption based on efficiency.



CIER 2023 also includes an exhibition of products, services and research in the energy sector, both from the private and state sectors, and the Ibero-American University Symposium on the Environment.