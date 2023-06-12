Foreign Minister congratulates the Institute of International Relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla congratulated the faculty, staff, and past and current students of the Higher Institute of International Relations (ISRI) on its 42nd anniversary.



Rodriguez, who highlighted ISRI’s valuable academic, scientific and social contribution and its commitment to the continuity of revolutionary diplomacy, also evoked the figure of Raul Roa, a diplomat of sharp and vigorous words who used to shatter the lies of imperialism and was unyielding in his defense of Cuban sovereignty and independence.



Known as the Minister of Dignity, Roa was the first official to be at the helm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1959-1976) after being ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS) and then Minister of State.