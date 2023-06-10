Cuban President Closely Following Weather Conditions in Eastern Cuba





Havana, June 9 (ACN) First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez called on the people in the island’s eastern territories to reinforce all protection measures in the face of the difficult weather condition affecting the region for days now.

Local forces with the civil defense, the interior ministry and the armed forces are already implementing protection measures, said the President on Twitter.



Diaz-Canel previously tweeted about his talks with the Communist Party leaders in each province, while a working team led by Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia and several ministers are on their way to the hard hit territories.



Very heavy rains have been affecting the island’s central and eastern territories leading to significant rainwater accumulates in the area, according to the National Water Resources and the Meteorology Institute.



In the province of Granma, for instance, authorities reported property damage inflicted by flooding, overflowing rivers and landslides. Similar events occurred in areas of Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba and Camaguey provinces.