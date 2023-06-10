Cuban and Colombian Presidents Meet in Havana





Havana, June 9 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro held talks Friday at Havana’s Revolution Palace.



According to the Cuban Presidency’s Twitter account, the two heads of state held talks after having attended the closing session of the Third Round of Peace Talks between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel organization.



President Diaz-Canel welcomed Petro in the morning and reiterated his commitment to advance on the road to peace for Colombia.



“The work has been intense and the results are promising; it is an honor for our country to see the accords reached, which resulted from many years of work and a firm walk towards the construction of peace,” said Diaz Canel at the end of the Third Round of Peace Talks.



The Colombian government and the ELN closed the talks after agreeing to a temporary bilateral and national ceasefire, along with actions to involve Colombian civil society in the ongoing peace process plus humanitarian actions.



In remarks at the session President Petro expressed his thankfulness to all guarantor countries, and to Cuba for having hosted the peace talks and for having contributed to his country’s peace efforts over the years.



The talks have had Brazil, Cuba, Chile, Mexico, Norway and Venezuela as guarantor countries; while Spain, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland have been accompanying the talks; and the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Colombian Episcopal Conference are participating on a permanent basis.