Heavy and severe rains persist in central and eastern Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) The Cuban Institute of Meteorology ( INSMET) warned today that the activity of showers, rains and thunderstorms will continue in much of the country, becoming strong and heavy in some localities, mainly in the central and eastern regions.



According to the INSMET Forecast Center, in Special Notice No. 3, during the next 24 hours, atmospheric instability conditions will remain over the entire national territory, due to the persistence of a trough in the middle and upper levels of the troposphere over the Gulf of Mexico that maintains a humid flow from the southwest over the entire country, in combination with atmospheric instability and local factors.



Heavy and intense rains persist in the central and eastern regions of Cuba, with significant accumulations during the last 24 hours, mainly from Camagüey to the province of Santiago de Cuba and in isolated localities of Matanzas, Cienfuegos and Sancti Spiritus.



According to the INSMET and the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) rain gauge network, significant accumulations are reported in 53 rain gauges, with rainfall above 100 millimeters (mm), with 14 of them registering accumulations exceeding 200 mm, the information added.