Cuba marks International Archives Day





HAVANA,Cuba , Jun 9 (ACN) Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, today congratulated Cuban archivists on the International Archives Day.



On Twitter, the minister described these workers as guardians of the nation's heritage, identity and historical memory.



Also on Twitter, Martha del Carmen Mesa, president of the Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Environment Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power, recalled the date established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO) with the aim of defending the protection and conservation of documentary heritage.



According to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, from this Friday until November 3, Cuban Archivist's Day, the National Archive of the Republic and the Network of Provincial and Municipal Historical Archives will be carrying out several activities such as open days, documentary restoration exhibitions in the community, conferences and others.



The International Archives Day is celebrated with the purpose of promoting its importance linked to the research and safeguarding of the historical and cultural memory of an organization or entity.

This date was chosen because on June 9, 1948, UNESCO established the creation of the International Council on Archives to defend the protection and conservation of documentary heritage.