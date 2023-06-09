Diaz-Canel welcomes his Colombian counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed today to the country his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, who will participate in the closing ceremony of the third cycle of the peace talks between his government and the National Liberation Army (ELN).



On Twitter, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba affirmed that progress continues to be made on the road to peace in Colombia.



"Welcome, dear President. We continue advancing on the road to peace," wrote the Cuban head of state when sharing a message from his Colombian counterpart, announcing his trip to Havana.



The delegation from the South American country arrived in Havana's Jose Marti International Airport on Thursday night, where it was received by Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez.



In addition to the President, the Colombian Government's representation includes the minister of foreign affairs, Alvaro Leyva; the director of the administrative department of the presidency, Carlos Ramon Gonzalez Merchan, and Senator Maria Jose Pizarro.



At the event, where Commander Antonio Garcia, top guerrilla chief, will also be present, the cease-fire will be officially announced and the texts of the Cuban Agreements and their respective protocols will be signed.