08
June Thursday

Cuban President praises progress in women's rights

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stressed that Cuba keeps making strides regarding the protection of women's rights and pointed out that the country’s Gender Equality Observatory will be essential for decision-making.

The Head of State also announced that he will join Teresa Amarelle Boué, secretary-general of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), in the presentation of this tool, designed to collect, process and spread gender-based information from a legal perspective.

Díaz-Canel shared in his message the announcement made by the FMC leader about the launching of the new portal, which integrates the three pillars of governance management—science and innovation, computerization, and social communication—for purposes of analysis as a valuable decision-making instrument.

