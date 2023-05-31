Cuban magazine Alma Mater denounces the deletion of its Facebook page





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) Alma Mater magazine, a publication aimed at Cuba's university community, denounced today that its Facebook page was deleted without prior notice or explanation from the platform.



In a statement through its social media, Alma Mater explains that its Facebook page was completely deleted without a trace, and links it to political reasons, because, it assures, no notifications were received indicating violation of community norms or privacy policies.



It adds that Alma Mater has always complied with the rules for digital communities, and stresses that its mission has always been focused on telling, dialoguing and raising controversy about what happens in the university classrooms and outside them.



Once the fact was known, an attempt was made to make a formal complaint and appeal process through Facebook's own mechanisms for such situations, but so far it has not been possible to make the request for review to recover it, details the Cuban publication, the oldest young magazine on the island.