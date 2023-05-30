Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba publishes expropriation law





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) The Official Gazette published today in its Ordinary Edition No. 46 Law 159 of 2022 "On Expropriation for reasons of Public Utility or Social Interest", approved last December 13 by the National Assembly of People's Power, during the 10th Ordinary Period of Sessions of the 9th Legislature.



This legislation establishes the basis for determining the usefulness and necessity of the expropriation, as well as the due guarantees, procedures for its implementation and the forms of compensation, in accordance with the provisions of Article 58 of the Constitution.



As specified in the final provisions, the Law enters into force on Monday, as of its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba.