Sixth Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the PCC to be held today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) The 6th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) will be held today, focusing on the evaluation of the fulfillment of the Economic and Social Policy Guidelines of the Party and the Revolution.



According to Granma newspaper, the meeting will be headed by Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee and president of the country.



Unlike previous processes, in this 6th Plenary Session not only will be presented the evaluation of the fulfillment of the Guidelines by the agencies of the Central Administration of the State, but also the assessments, criticisms and proposals of the more than 48 thousand Party nuclei of the country.



This is a clear expression of the democratic principles of the organization, since this debate in its structural bases, which preceded the meeting of the higher organism, gives the whole militancy a voice in this leadership body, Granma emphasizes.



The role of the Party and its base and leadership structure, from the nuclei to the level of the Central Committee, gives high priority to the development of the economy and the solution of economic problems, he said, while stressing that where many of these guidelines and economic measures are implemented, there is a Party nucleus that plays a decisive role.



According to Granma's text, other items on the agenda of the Plenum will be the report on the fulfillment of agreements, the accountability of the Political Bureau, the evaluation of the draft Code of Ethics of the Cadres of the Revolution, and the Call for the Second National Conference of the PCC, which will take place in October.