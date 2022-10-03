Cuba marks 57th anniversary of Granma newspaper





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) and president of the country, praised today the 57th anniversary of the Granma newspaper, the main newspaper that provides information and daily guidance in the country.



On Twitter, the president pointed out that October 3, 1965 was a significant day, since this newspaper was founded along with the first Central Committee of the PCC.



Granma was born this day from the fusion of the newspapers Hoy ( a newspaper of the Popular Socialist Party) and Revolucion ( newspaper of the 26th of July Movement).



On that day, the name of the Party was changed from United Party of the Socialist Revolution to Communist Party of Cuba, and its first Central Committee was presented to the people, which agreed to create the Granma newspaper as its official publication.



Its first issue was published on the morning of October 4, 1965, and since then it has published the most important economic, political, social, cultural and sports events in Cuba.



It has a digital edition and a paper edition, and is also published in English, French, Portuguese, Italian and German.