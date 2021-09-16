Implementation of the Electronic Judicial File is advancing





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) The Cuban Court System keeps making strides towards the computerization of its main processes, an example of which is the Electronic Judicial File (XEJEL), a computer tool increasingly implemented in judicial bodies.



According to website of the People's Supreme Court (TSP), XEJEL recently arrived at the Provincial Court of Havana, where it has found acceptance among judges and court clerks for the benefits it provides.



TSP senior IT specialist Edgar Rojas Ricardo said that XEJEL—created in conjunction with the University of Computer Sciences (UCI)—is based on the digitalization and processing of the documents that make up the judicial file.



“A first version was put into practice in the TSP in 2020 and is still used today in all courtrooms,” he remarked. “Several updates have been made based on suggestions made by magistrates and court clerks, and the most recent of them is the one currently deployed in the Provincial Court of the capital city.”



Once it is implemented throughout the Court System, this tool will show its benefits, as it allows, for instance, the unique identification of case files and the standardization of all the documents used in a legal process, thus making it swifter and better.



“Since the service will available online to the network of Cuban courts, the parties to a case will be able to know in real time its status and deadlines,” he said. “Besides, XEJEL will facilitate the electronic signature of the documents to make them official and ensure better computer security, as per Decree Law 370/2018 of the Council of State.



“Its generalization,” he added, “will contribute significantly to the saving of resources and office materials, as all files will be in digital format.”