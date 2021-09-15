Cuba and EU Sign Joint Environment Project





Havana, Sept 14 (ACN) The European Union and France signed a joint collaboration project with the Cuban Water Resources Institute to strengthen local natural disaster management capacities and adaptation to climate change.



The joint initiative, backed with a 1.5-million-Euro fund, will allow purchasing crucial equipment for weather and hydraulic surveillance and will also favor the early warning by the Cuban Water Resources Institute of dangers posed by floods and droughts in fourteen municipalities affected in 2017 by hurricane Irma in the central eastern provinces of Ciego de Avila and Camaguey.



The project is also expected to increase local resilience amidst extreme hydro-meteorological events, as well as favor technology and expertise transfer to contribute to the monitoring, analysis and transmission of data for on-time decision taking processes, including the Caribbean area.



The joint initiative, achieved through the UNDP, was penned at the Melia Havana Hotel on Tuesday in the presence of European ambassador to Cuba Brilhante Pedrosa, French ambassador Patrice Paoli, Cuban Water Institute vice-president Bladimir Matos and UNDP representative Maribel Gutierrez.