Cuba regrets death of Paraguayan ambassador to Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez lamented today the death of Bernardino Cano Radil, Ambassador of Paraguay to the Island.



"Our condolences to Cano Radil’s family and friends and to the Government of Paraguay," the president wrote on the social network Twitter.



Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, also lamented the death of the South American nation's diplomat due to COVID-19.



Cano Radil had served as Paraguay's representative in Havana since 2015. He was 65 years old at the time of his death.



